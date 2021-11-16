STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - This week marks the one-year anniversary of a Clayton man's disappearance. Stevens County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) refers to the circumstances as 'a bit suspicious.'
"It seems like it's so easy to disappear out here," Guy Geyer’s daughter Amanda Evans said. "Somebody out there knows what happened."
The family said in the weeks before he vanished, Guy had been working in Chewelah to fix up a home owned by a friend who lives out of the area.
"The house was in the middle of renovations," Amanda said. "My dad, if he's in the middle of working on a room, he's not going to stop and clean and sweep the entire room."
She says in addition to how odd it was that the space was so tidy, the family also noted how out of character it was that so many valuables were left behind. She says a truck he had borrowed from a friend for work was also there, with keys left in it.
"And the windows were down...this was mid-November," she said. "He would never leave that house unlocked too. He would never leave tools in an unsecured house. He wouldn't do things like that."
SCSO deputies confirmed to KHQ last year that they are actively working the case and trying to get the family answers, calling the circumstances behind the disappearance ‘a bit suspicious.’
The family says they have put up missing person flyers, but Amanda says they were puzzled to see some had been removed. She says they plan to put more up in the coming weeks. She says they have also combed through the area with cadaver dogs, but nothing useful was found.
"I think somebody came and picked him up or someone was out at that house with him," she said. "It is still being treated as a missing person's case of sorts, and until they can get a lead (or tip) there is no progress. I don't know where to turn anymore. I don't want my dad forgotten, but I don't know where else to look anymore."
Guy Geyer is described as being about 6'1, 160 pounds with thinning brown/grey hair. He was last seen wearing a red coat and jeans. If you can help in any way, please call (509) 684 - 2555.