SPOKANE, Wash. - Kala Williams' decade-old murder case may be a step closer to a resolution now that Spokane Major Crimes is recommending suspect Robert G. Davis be charged with first-degree murder.
Williams was found dismembered and dumped in a sleeping bag on Mother's Day in 2012. The medical examiner at the time, Dr. John Howard, reported that her manner of death was "undetermined" despite her stab wounds and dismembered body.
Earlier this year, Spokane's new medical examiner was asked to review the autopsy and came to a different conclusion. Dr. Veena Singh found her manner of death was "homicide", meaning that someone caused her death. That opened the door for Spokane Police to revisit their investigation, which in turn led to Wednesday's murder charge recommendation.
"My mind initially started racing," says Kala Williams' mom Martine Maggio. "But after the racing and conglomeration of thoughts flooding my mind, I felt instant relief because things were finally going in our direction."
Spokane County's prosecutor still has to review the recommendation from police before Davis will be formally charged. Maggio says she believes that, after 10 years, the man she believes killed her daughter will finally be held to account. "I think he's going to give up the whole story about what happened to her finally, because he's going to try to get a lesser sentence."
Davis is serving time in an Idaho prison for a separate attack on a woman, who survived and helped bring him to justice. He is also suspected, but has not been charged, in the disappearance of Heather Higgins.