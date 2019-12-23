Following days of political leaders calling for Spokane Valley Rep. Matt Shea to resign, including Washington House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox, some are standing by him and voicing their support.
"When Mr. Wilcox said he was a domestic terrorist and he brought up the Bundy's, if memory serves me correctly, the Bundy's were acquitted," Spokane Valley Mayor Rod Higgins said in a phone interview on Monday.
Mayor Higgins previously told KHQ the media has been conducting a smear campaign on Shea for months, possibly years. He also said he believed the results of the House investigation would fully clear Shea of any wrongdoing.
An investigation ordered by Washington House of Representatives found Shea engaged in domestic terrorism, intimidation, and counterintelligence.
"The sheriff has consistently and persistently portrayed his clients and customers in The Valley as being terrorists, and I find that offensive," Higgins said in response to comments made by Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.
Higgins said he hasn't read the full report, but believes more facts will come in the near future, which will show Shea's innocence.
"Please look forward to a couple huge announcements early next week," Shea said in a Facebook post on Saturday.
Shea is also getting support from at least one peer in Olympia. Washington State Representative Jesse Lee Young commented on Shea's post, writing "I stand with you brother. Look forward to seeing you in Olympia."
Rep. Young has not responded to an interview request.
"Since he's consistently been elected in the 4th legislative district, they can't beat him at the polls. So, they're going to beat him some other way," Higgins said.
