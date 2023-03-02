SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Thursday marked a day of heartbreak and love at the Living Hope Community Church, as friends and family of Shadrach Hall-Turner, the boy shot and killed in Reardan, came together for his funeral.
“Seeing him in the casket, it just makes it all real, like it’s not a bad dream,” Hall-Turner's cousin, Phoenix Watson said.
KHQ was the only TV station invited to the public viewing and funeral for Hall-Turner on Thursday. An open casket holding a 15-year-old who died too soon, bringing a harsh reality to the surface of so many lives.
Hall-Turner was accidentally shot and killed in Reardan on February 22; the gunman, 16-year-old Koedi White, is currently behind held in a juvenile center in Medical Lake but is facing first-degree manslaughter charges as an adult.
“I didn’t want to believe that he was actually gone,” Watson said.
Hall-Turner's family wishes he never be remembered as just the boy who was killed in Reardan; he was much more than that. He loved to play football, he loved to play with action figures, as his mom points out, he was crazy for chocolate milk – most importantly, he loved his family and friends more than anything.
“He was such a brave and kind person; he was very sweet and loved everybody that he knew no matter what,” Hall-Turner's long-time friend, Nicholas Godbout said.
Godbout has known Hall-Turner for years, growing up in the same apartment complex, going to the same schools until high school rolled around. Hall-Turner left for Reardan, but the two stayed friends.
“At least I got to say goodbye, that’s what mattered to me,” Godbout said.
Hall-Turner will finally rest at the Pine City Cemetery. His family said they plan to follow this case closely, on the road to justice. The gunman's trial hearing begins April 5 in Lincoln County.