We will expect to see showers popping up wherever they would like this afternoon. Snow levels will be around 4000ft during the afternoon hours. If we are not seeing precipitation we will expect mostly cloudy skies and it will be breezy at times. Temperatures should be warmer than yesterday, into the 40's, but drop into the mid to upper 30's tonight. There's a chance for showers to continue tonight as well.
Our active weather is going to continue to hang around this weekend and into next week. More pop up showers are on the way for Saturday. Temperatures on the rise will mean snow will primarily be sticking to the mountains where some accumulation will be possible along the passes. We will see an increased chance for showers heading into the second half of the day. It will be a great day to cuddle up on the couch with a blanket and a good movie on the TV!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.