SPOKANE, Wash. - As students returned to class this week, the ongoing transportation issues that took place last spring, continue to be a problem this year, but it's not the same old story.
 
Last year, Spokane Public Schools and Durham Bus Services had problems picking up and dropping off kids on time. 
 
Because of that, SPS increased the radius on who can be picked up from 1 mile to 1 1/2 miles for middle and high schools in the district, meaning fewer students are eligible to be on a school bus route.
 
However, this change means some kids have to walk nearly an hour to school.
 
"She went out to her bus stop yesterday morning and called mom at 8:50 and said there's no bus here. And that's how we found out," Laura Braunstein, Olivia's sister said.
 
First day back to school, Olivia Meland, who just started 8th grade was left high and dry outside her usual school bus stop waiting for a bus that would never arrive.
 
While their home used to be on the bus route, a relief for her mom and sister who work 3 jobs to make ends meet...
 
"There's just no way to get her to school," Amie Meland, Olivia's mom said.
 
This year that's changed, meaning instead of walking 2 minutes down the road to be picked up, she has to walk nearly an hour to get to school.
 
"Yesterday I took my lunch at 8:30 in the morning so that I could go pick her up and take her to school. She was originally walking home and I called to check in on her to see how she was doing and she was crying because she was lost," Meland said.
 
That's because Spokane Public Schools increased the walk zone radius to be able to be picked up by a Durham school bus, from 1 mile to 1 1/2 miles around the school.
 
And as the crow flies, the Meland's home now fits within that mile and a half zone. But that's not the path, Olivia has to walk.
 
"She can't fly like a bird which is how they measured it," she said.
 
On Google Maps, it says the route will take 43 minutes. The first hurdle is crossing Freya. Once she gets to Rebecca St. it's uphill about 20 blocks until getting to 37th, another major thoroughfare. 10 minutes down that road and now the school is in view. Her family worries this route will get difficult in the winter
 
"It's not safe. We live on that road. I've seen the way people drive up the south hill. You have to go fast to get up that part of the hill. Anything could happen," Braunstein said.
 
"Aside from that 71% of abductions happen between the kids going to school and them coming home. These kids they are making walk this distance are 11 to 13 years old," Meland said. "I worry for my child. I worry for everybody else's children who are going through the same thing right now. As single working parents we shouldn't have to be dealing with this. Our kids should be in school and they should feel safe and we should feel safe and we just don't."
 
Sandra Jarrard, a spokesperson for SPS tells KHQ the walk zone change for middle and high school students was a part of the four strategies the SPS board of directors supported for this school year. For elementary school students, the zone remains at one mile.
 
She said although a travel path may show greater distance, the walk boundary is determined by a radius around each school so it is fair and equitable for all students.
 
If a parent is worried, she said there is the zero-fare for youth program through the city's bus system.
 
But Meland said that would be an even longer route.
"It's way out of her way," she said.
 
All they want is a solution and a safe way for kids to get to school. 

"It's a safety issue and there's got to be some responsibility to the school district to deal with that," she said.

