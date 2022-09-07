Weather Alert

.The Red Flag Warning for the Okanogan Valley and Waterville Plateau for Thursday has been extended into Friday in anticipation of continued dry north winds. The Red Flag Warning for the mountainous zones of north central and northeast Washington has been extended through Thursday morning due to poor humidity recovery and gusty ridge top winds through the night. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN WASHINGTON... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 697 East Portion of North Cascades National Park/Lake Chelan National Recreation Area (Zone 697), Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades (Zone 705), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Timing: West winds peaking Wednesday mid afternoon through early evening. * Relative Humidities: 10 to 20 percent. * Temperatures: Upper 80s and low 90s * Impacts: Gusty winds during the day time along with very dry humidity could cause current fires to spread. * Additional Information: Thursday and Friday will be dry and breezy as well. Parts of the Columbia Basin and exposed ridges of northern Washington may need additional warnings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&