BEAR LAKE, Wash. - Three days after her children died in the Salmon River, tears flowed down Zella Blair's cheeks as she sat alongside the lake where she taught her kids to swim, grieving their loss immensely.
“I would struggle, I would give up anything for the rest of my life just to have them here with me,” Zella Blair said.
Jack and Delilah Miller, ten and eight years old, are Blair’s oldest kids. On Saturday, they died alongside their older sister, Dakota Miller (17), and father, Calvin Miller (36), after the family’s car went into the racing waters of the Salmon River just north of Riggins.
On Tuesday, Blair and her partner, also Jack and Delilah’s stepdad, Taylor Schaefer-Bishop, drew the courage, strength, and bravery to speak about the two kids who made their family whole.
“I just feel like the world needs a lot more people like them in it,” Blair said. “I just love them so much and will miss them forever. I would give anything in the world to help them and have them back.”
When Blair received the news Sunday that her children and ex-partner had not made it to their destination in Idaho, her heart stopped. When she received the news that four bodies were being pulled from the Salmon River, it broke.
“Nothing will ever be the same,” Blair said. “I just want my kids back.”
“I always thought they’d be here,” Schaefer-Bishop said. “You never plan for things like this, not in a million years.”
Aside from their mom and stepdad, Jack and Delilah leave behind their younger brother, Barrett. As his parents took his hand and led him up the stairs of the playground at Bear Lake, he smiled wide, not knowing the truth that lies ahead.
“He’s too young to understand any of this,” Blair said. “He is going to miss his brother and sister so much.”
Now, with only memories of Jack and Delilah, this family is a little smaller. Living each day from here on out, remembering two young, beautiful lives taken too soon.
“I just have to figure out some way to start building a life with just me and Barrette and Taylor, and just try to make it the best for him. Give him everything that Jack and Delilah never had the opportunity to have,” Blair said.
