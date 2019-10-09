SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An attempt by a wanted driver to flee from deputies came to an end after spike strips and a PIT maneuver were used.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Spokane Valley Deputy Nathan Booth saw a black Infinity traveling too fast for conditions early on the morning of Wednesday, October 9. A check of the license plate also showed it had expired in 2018 and a company was the registered owner.
Deputy Booth attempted to conduct a traffic stop at Valley Way and Argonne. While the deputy approached the driver's side of the car, the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Kenney Rustad, accelerated quickly.
Rustad recklessly tried to evade the patrol car, according to the Sheriff's Office, endangering himself, the public and the responding deputies. Deputy Booth eventually ended the pursuit due to the risk to the public.
Some time later, Deputy Wallace saw the Infinity heading south at a high rate of speed on University and approaching Broadway. Rustad went through the intersection at high speed, ignoring a red light and crossing over into oncoming lanes of travel.
Deputies reinstated the pursuit and successfully deployed spike strips at the intersection of 4th and Bowdish.
Deputy Wallace later attempted a PIT maneuver at the intersection of 4th and McDonald. Rustad violently swerved toward the patrol car and slammed on his breaks. Deputy Wallace tried to avoid Rustad's car, but it slammed into the pit bumper.
Deputy Wallace maintained contact with the rear of Rustad's car, eventually causing it to spin out and stall in some bushes on the side of the road.
Rustad followed commands and was taken into custody without any further incident, according to the Sheriff's Office. A woman who'd been a passenger in the car also followed commands and was detained.
While clearing the car, Deputy Wallace saw a clear plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine in the driver's seat.
Rustad told deputies "I knew I had a warrant. Dumb, dumb, dumb, I was hot rodding the car and saw the red and blue," according to the Sheriff's Office.
Rustad was indeed found to have a Washington State Department of Correction Escape Community Custody warrant for his arrest. The original charge of which had been for possession of dangerous drugs.
The woman who'd been a passenger in the car said Rustad decided to run from the deputy because he knew he had a warrant and he wasn't going back to jail. She asked Rustad multiple times to pull over and let her out because she was afraid for her life. Rustad had told her he'd let her out when he lost the cops.
The woman was released without charges.
Rustad was taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail for attempting to elude a police vehicle, reckless endangerment and his felony warrant.
