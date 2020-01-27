SPOKANE, Wash. -- It's been more than 18 months since anyone has seen 27-year-old Courtney Holden. Those who knew Courtney say she was a loving, devoted mother and never would have left her son voluntarily. Friends tell KHQ they believe she was murdered. Police also believe Courtney Holden is likely deceased.
Officers arrested Courtney's adoptive brother and mother. Josh Holden, 40, and Judy Holden, 74, are currently in custody in Texas. They are facing identity theft charges for allegedly stealing Courtney's identity for money, as well as a charge of custodial interference. Detectives were able to reunite Courtney's 7-year-old son with his father upon the Holdens' arrest.
Detectives certainly have time working against them in this case. It took more than a year for them to even learn that Courtney Holden had disappeared. It was the woman who dates the father of Courtney's child who finally asked police to check on her.
Once they did back in October, this case was quickly turned over the major crimes unit.
Detectives have been interviewing witnesses for months trying to determine what exactly went on in the Holden home, located on East Heroy near Rogers High School. A man named Jensen Tyler says he is one of the people they spoke with about Josh and Judy Holden. He lived with them for years.
"From the moment I had my first memory until I turned 12," Jensen said. "I left when I was in 7th grade."
Jensen says he spent those years living in fear.
"I think at first (they took foster children in) for a monetary thing, they needed money and more income," he said. "But then, it turned into abuse."
Jensen, now a grown man, says he and his brother were some of the many foster children placed with the Holden family. He says the abuse was rough, but watching others get it, was almost worse.
"It was like my brother was a dog and just there for Joshua to beat up," he said.
Jensen claims in addition to the physical abuse that went on in the Holden household, the mental trauma is something that still haunts him every day. He did what he could to make it.
"It kind of became a survival thing just to get through the day," he said through tears.
Eventually, Jensen says the torture became too much. He says his brother stabbed a member of the Holden family and after that, rallied their blood siblings to try to help Jensen escape.
"I thank God my sisters came and got me," he said.
Jensen admits from there, his life was troubled. He has battled addiction and been involved in criminal activity. His brother also died. He says the pain of it all is nothing compared to the constant nightmares he has involving Josh Holden.
"Predators are always looking for the opportunity," he said. " That's what they do. It started with me and my brother. When we left, they started doing it to Courtney. Courtney told me all these horrible things they were doing."
He says it was Josh who was Courtney's primary abuser. Court documents outline allegations that she wasn't his only victim. In 2005, he was accused of rape. The victim told police as she tried to escape, he told her, "I'm not done with you yet."
Josh Holden has also had multiple people take out restraining orders against him, and he has a history of domestic violence.
The court records for the investigation into what happened to Courtney show there was a pattern of abuse. Witnesses told detectives they saw her with bruises. Detectives wrote in their paperwork that witnesses described Josh as controlling, angry and erratic.
One witness even told police she saw Josh Holden carry Courtney, a fraction of his size, back into their home when she tried to escape.
Jensen says he's seen that rage first hand.
"Joshua Holden's anger has no direction, it just spurts off," he said.
Jensen has been working with detectives. He says he is willing to do whatever he can to help find justice for Courtney.
"I know Courtney was murdered," he said. "These people don't want to be held accountable. When they sense accountability is coming, they run."
Josh and Judy Holden are fighting extradition. Spokane Police are now in the process of securing a warrant from the governor to bring them back to Spokane.
If you have any information about what happened to Courtney Holden, please call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
