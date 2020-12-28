PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. - The family of a missing Pend Oreille County woman believes the case is a homicide. No one has had contact with 35-year-old Melinda Marie Lopez in weeks.
"I believe (she was murdered)," her mother Yolanda Rogers said. "She hasn't gotten a hold of me for my birthday. She didn't respond when I called her on her birthday. No Thanksgiving wishes, no Christmas wishes. She just disappeared. She's just gone. I think somebody hurt her. I think the rumors (of murder) that are going around are true."
Pend Oreille County Sheriff deputies are actively investigating this case. They say Melinda was officially reported missing on Friday, December 18th, but for weeks prior to that, loved ones have had no contact with Melinda.
"She's not the kind to just take off," Rogers said. "I know someone hurt her...but I can't prove it. I don't want her to be forgotten."
Investigators say Lopez has ties to Stevens County, and that their investigators are helping with the case. She was last known to be in the Newport area. Her mother says she has done some digging herself and learned her daughter sent a text to a friend prior to disappearing.
"It basically said...if something happened to her, it was not an accident," Rogers said. "I just want her body found...I just want her home. I'm never going to give up."
If anyone has seen Lopez or knows where she might be, you are asked to contact the Pend Oreille County Sherriff Office at (509) 447-3151 ext. 5135.
