Editor's note: KHQ is choosing to post these documents without redacting the language used to give our audience a full perspective on the situation Spokane officers faced that day. Please be forewarned the documents contain inappropriate language throughout.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police have recovered photo and video evidence off of a cell phone used to record the shooting of an officer last month that points to the suspects involvement in gang activity and intention to attack police, according to a court affidavit.
Among the data retrieved off the phone taken from the suspects' car are photos police believe show suspects Isaac Ott and Ray Wynecoop holding firearms and bags of "mexi" pills.
The video police recovered appears to begin after the pair allegedly committed back-to-back drive-by shootings on two separate houses, according to the affidavit. Further investigation led detectives to believe they were owed $150 by the person living in one of the houses.
According to the court document, the suspects start shooting the video from inside their car on the corner of Perry and Fairview. Wynecoop is seen in the drivers seat holding a handgun.
Wynecoop is then heard acknowledging the area they are in is a "Spokane police hangout."
Shortly after, a marked Spokane Police Department (SPD) SUV is seen driving past their car. Documents say the two pulled out and began following the police vehicle once it passes.
"Keep recording," Wynecoop says. "'Bout to shoot this n***a up."
Wynecoop appears to accelerate to catch up with the patrol car. Once he does, seven shots from a small-caliber gun are heard, followed by the sound of the car accelerating.
"We gotta shake," Ott is heard saying.
According to the document, the suspect car stops for a moment at Garland and Empire before they two realize they are being pursued.
"Get down, n***a, so they don't shoot us! You got that on video?" Wynecoop is heard saying.
The video continues with the pair fleeing police. At one point, Wynecoop tells Ott to "try and find more bullets to reload" to which Ott informs him that there are no more.
Detectives monitored the suspects' phone calls from Spokane County Jail. Through the calls, they learned that one of the houses they admit to shooting up belonged someone who owed Wynecoop $150.
In a later call, Wynecoop speaks with the resident of the targeted house. He asks about Wynecoop's bond amount and that he is trying to get money together to get him released.
"If you get me out, I can do it again!" Wynecoop allegedly responded.
Court documents said Wynecoop continued to show no remorse about the incident. They said he is heard laughing about it over the phone and calling himself a legend in the prison.
"It's what I signed up for my n***ga. I'm a motherf*****g gang member n***a!"
Detectives believe that Wynecoop is a member of the "Indian Power Organization," a known Spokane County gang. The document also said that Ott is a member of the Deuce Avenue Crips street gang and has tattoos associated with the gang.