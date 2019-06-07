SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington Governor Jay Inslee responded Friday afternoon to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich's comments about being held in contempt of Congress and or arrested after passing Senate Bill 5497 late last month. The bill has been dubbed by many as Washington State's "Sanctuary State" law.

Similar to laws that Oregon and California have already passed, under Washington's new law, local law enforcement is banned from asking about someone's immigration status unless it's part of a criminal investigation.

Governor Inslee told KHQ's Peter Maxwell in an exclusive interview that he's not worried about the Sheriff.

"Well I'll be returning safely to Olympia, not in handcuffs, so I think we're going to do okay. No, this law very specifically follows the existing laws of the United States. It clearly is constitutional. The legislatures voted for it in large numbers. This is something that's good policy, and I am happy to say ill be getting back, not in custody."

KHQ's Peter Maxwell is working on this story for KH