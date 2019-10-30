A Spokane Police K-9 officer who shouted at a suspect that "I will f**king kill you" and "I'm going to put a bullet in your brain" was justified in his use of force during the arrest, but will be disciplined for making inappropriate statements.
That's according to Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl, who made the officer's body camera footage public today.
The incident occurred in February 2019. Officers were trying to apprehend multi-time convicted felon, Lucas Ellerman, who the officers believed was armed with a handgun.
Officer Dan Lesser and his nephew, Officer Scott Lesser were the officers involved.
Following a chase, officers confronted Ellmern inside the cab of a truck. Officer Dan Lesser later broke out one of the darkly-tinted windows for better visibility inside the truck.
The body camera video of the incident then shows Officer Dan Lesser yelling at Ellerman multiple times, "I'm gonna f*** kill you," as well as “I’m going to put a bullet in your brain"
Officer Dan Lesser also tells Ellerman not to reach for his waistband. Ellerman then tells him that he has a pistol.
"He's got a gun," Officer Dan Lesser called out and Officer Scott Lesser then breaks in the passenger side window , where Ellerman had been sitting.
Ellerman then moves to the back seat of the truck.
At that point officer Lesser tells Ellerman to come out. According to police, Ellerman does not comply and instead starts smoking a cigarette. He then starts moving forward with a cigarette in his hand.
According to his report, Officer Dan Lesser deployed his K9 into the vehicle. In his report, Lesser stated, "I still could not see anything behind the front seats where Ellerman was at. There were numerous locations where a gun or other type of weapon could be hidden or just lying on the backseat and I would not be able to see it."
In the video the K9 bites Ellerman, who begins screaming. The officers then pull Ellerman out of the vehicle and arrest him.
After he was arrested, Ellerman said he was hoping that officers would shoot him. According to police, he also faked a heroin overdose in another attempt to escape.
Ellerman pleaded guilty to all charges and is currently serving 70 months in the Airway Heights correctional facility.
Internal Affairs investigators found that Officers Daniel Lesser and Scott Lesser had acted reasonably to arrest Ellerman, whom they believed to be armed and dangerous.
Department supervisors did, however, find that Dan Lesser’s statements were inappropriate and a violation of department policy, though Hendren noted that police have “an actual obligation of law to warn of impending force.”
Supervisors also faulted Dan Lesser and a third officer, Mark Brownell, for failing to activate their body cameras at the start of the vehicle pursuit. Meidl said the department would disclose their disciplinary sanctions later this week.
Ellerman's arrest triggered a citizen’s complaint and an impasse between City Council members and the Spokane Police Guild, which objected to the police ombudsman’s involvement in an internal investigation.
On Wednesday afternoon Spokane Mayor David Condon released the following statement:
“Over the past 8 years we have worked hard to improve transparency and accountability related to Use of Force and to continually refine our practices. While this incident removed a highly dangerous individual from our streets, the demeanor and disturbing language used by the officer in this incident demonstrates that we must continue to hold our officers accountable to the highest standards of conduct. Additionally, if the Police Ombudsman or Office of Police Ombudsman Commission (OPOC) continues to have concerns about the investigation into this matter, the existing ordinance allows the OPOC to direct further independent review.”
Spokane Police has made public a detailed analysis of use of force by officers over the last six years. And, according to the data - K-9 teams are responsible for an outsized portion of use-of-force incidents.
One officer used force 53 times and another officer 40 times over the six-year period and together they were involved in 14% of all the force incidents for the Department.
The use of canines in Spokane has been increasing. In 2018 dogs were involved in 10% of all use-of-force incidents, up from 7% in 2017, and just 4% in 2016. The report also found that canines are the second most common weapon deployed by police, at 23%, behind only Electronic Control Devices.
