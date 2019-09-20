Flint Minshew says he's not surprised that his son, Gardner, is having so much success.
"I'm just so happy for him and all those guys to get a win. They were really close last week. Things can go well and you still lose and that is a bitter pill. I'm just happy they got the win."
On Thursday Night Football, Gardner Minshew, starting for the second-straight week in place of injured Nick Foles, led the Jags to a 20-7 win over Tennessee on Thursday in its home opener
When asked how his son has managed to stay calm and collected in the face of growing "Minshew Mania," Flint says its all because of his life experiences.
"I think his path and all the ups and downs along the way, I think you realize how fast things can change. You better appreciate where you are right now and what you did yesterday has nothing to do with what you've got to do next week."
You can listen to the full interview with Flint Minshew below.