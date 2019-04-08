The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a man with warrants repeatedly stabbed himself in the chest when confronted by deputies Sunday afternoon in the Mead area.
Deputies received a call about a suspicious car on E. Mercer Lane, just east of Farwell Road. A resident said it appeared someone was sleeping or passed out inside the car.
Deputies responded and found a woman in the driver's seat and a man in the passenger's seat. Both the man and woman appeared to be sleeping.
The woman woke up as a deputy tapped on the window, while the man opened his eyes, saw a deputy, and then immediately closed his eyes to pretend he was asleep, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The woman told the deputies she was tired and pulled over to sleep, however, deputies noted that she only lived a few minutes away.
Deputies eventually woke the "sleeping" man up. The Sheriff's Office says the man gave deputies a fake name and date of birth.
Knowing he was lying, deputies asked if it was because he had a warrant out for his arrest. The man said "Yes" followed by "I hate jail."
Deputies asked the man get out of the car, but instead, the man locked the doors.
With one deputy in a cover position, another ordered the man out of the car, but instead the man pulled out a small folding knife. A deputy ordered the man to dropped the knife, but instead the man picked up an even bigger knife off the floorboard and said, "Oh, I thought you mean this knife," according to the Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office said as the man was being told by deputies to drop the knife, he took a deep breath and plunged the knife into his chest three times.
Fearing for the safety of the woman still locked inside the car, one deputy reached through the half-open driver's window, unlocked the door and pulled the woman to safety.
The man was still holding the knife in the car as blood began pooling in his lap. The deputy ordered him to drop the knife and when he didn't comply, the deputy shot a short burst of OC spray to the man's face, which caused him to drop the knife.
The man was removed from the car and detained while deputies began providing first aid, including using Quick Clot on the wound.
Medics arrived and took over. Deputies asked the man why he did this to himself, and according to the Sheriff's Office, the man yelled, "I'm not going back!" as his speech began to slur and he was on the brink of losing consciousness.
The man was taken to the hospital for emergency treatment and as of Monday morning, he was listed in satisfactory condition.
Deputies say the woman was shaken, but not injured.
"She thanked Deputy Smith multiple times for pulling her to safety, saying, 'He could have stabbed me!'," the Sheriff's Office said in a release on Monday. "She said she had just met the male that evening when he asked her for a ride. After a short time, she calmed down and was released at the scene."
Later, a check of the man's real name revealed an active warrant for his arrest but due to his medical condition and attempted suicide; he was not arrested.