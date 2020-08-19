SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A police pursuit that started in Spokane Valley ended in downtown Spokane following a successful PIT maneuver, with a woman being taken into custody.
According to Spokane Valley Police, they responded to a drug complaint call at a McDonald's parking lot.
Upon responding, deputies saw a woman, later identified as 33-year-old Traci M. Abern, preparing to shoot up, but she put the car in drive, took off and nearly struck the deputy. Another deputy trying to assist with the situation ended up getting into a crash with a civilian car.
The Abern continued fleeing and got onto I-90 where a slow-speed chase ensued. She exited off of Division and turned onto Browne from 2nd Ave. A deputy in pursuit then successfully attempted a PIT maneuver.
Deputies say Abern stopped and slid into a parked car. She was then arrested.
Deputies say a male passenger is unlikely to face any charges.
During the investigation and after being advised of her rights, Abern said she ran because she was scared and didn’t want to lose her kids, who were currently not in her care. She apologized for her actions, saying she would never intentionally try to hurt a cop and that she didn’t remember colliding with other motorists.
A search warrant was obtained to collect a blood sample from Abern. At that time, Abern said without being asked, “I’m probably gonna test positive for meth and heroin.”
Abern was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Assault 2nd Degree, Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle, and DUI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.