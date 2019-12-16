SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department responded to a hazmat situation early Monday after high carbon-monoxide levels were detected at an apartment building in East Central.
Crews tell KHQ the building has been without power for days.
There are four units upstairs in the building, and at least two people borrowed generators trying to keep warm. Those generators led to high carbon monoxide levels, with the concentration registering at 267 ppm.
Aaron Tonn is one of the residents who lived in the building near Magnolia and Sprague. He told KHQ he and his family spent the weekend worrying about the status of their home.
"We have no power," he said. "It's cold, we have kids. They need be warm."
Aaron claims the power outage happened Thursday, and he immediately scrambled to ensure his family would have safe place to sleep. He found a last minute hotel room.
"I had to put $250 down cash deposit because I don't have a credit card to pay for it," he said. "Not everyone has a credit card. Then, it was $130 for a suite."
KHQ learned the company Four Degrees manages the units. Representatives say they didn't know about the electrical problems until Friday. They say once they did, immediate arrangements to try to help were made. Aaron says it wasn't enough.
"Oh I'm mad, I'm mad," he said.
Aaron says the rental agency's $300 stipend for a place to stay ran out by Sunday. He and other tenants returned and began using generators.
"Candles everywhere with kids isn't the safest thing," he said.
It turns out neither were the generators, at least for some of the apartments.
At least two people, including a child according to Aaron, were rushed to the hospital to be evaluated. Aaron said his apartment was okay because he took extra precautions.
"I put double curtains over everything and just made extra sure we would be okay, the neighbors hadn't done that," he said. "They could have easily died. If I hadn't done what I did, our family would be in the hospital too."
Four Degrees representatives tell KHQ they thought the stipend would ensure no one would be on the property until Monday. That's when they were expecting to get an update from professionals on the issue and a timeline on when it could be fixed. They say they are now paying a hotel directly to ensure those tenants have a place to stay until everything is resolved, as long as it takes, without worrying about the bill. It's still unknown what caused the initial electrical troubles.
