It's another showery day across the Inland Northwest with a chance for thunderstorms as we move into the afternoon. Small hail, gusty winds, lightning and heavier rainfall could be seen within these systems. You know what we always say... when thunder roars head indoors. Our other big player today will be the breezy winds, gusts around 25mph here in Spokane means that you want to make sure you any loose objects outside are secure. When it comes to our daytime highs we will look for things to be a bit warmer than yesterday as we are expecting to top off in the low 60's. Tonight temperatures head into the upper 30's.
Tomorrow we will try to hit the mid 60's with much drier conditions expected for Spokane. Mostly sunny skies will be in place so get outside and take advantage! Our next system is set to strike on Saturday.
