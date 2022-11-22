Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Downtown Spokane, Post Falls, Worley, Cheney, Rockford, Spokane Valley, Hayden, Davenport, Coeur d'Alene, Fairfield, and Airway Heights. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&