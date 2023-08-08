SPOKANE, Wash – Abigail Johansen said her life took a turn for the worst after being diagnosed with COVID in 2020, "I think COVID really did ruin my life, especially long COVID."
Johansen says before this, she was a typical sophomore at Gonzaga University, "I would say I was naturally an energetic person, and I also just naturally tended to be more of an optimist."
Johansen says despite no longer having COVID, she continued to experience COVID-like symptoms but tried to persevere and enjoy the same activities she did before,
"I pushed myself too hard and tried to pretend that I was still able-bodied and still able to do all of the things I could do when I was healthy," said Johansen.
But when her health continued to decline, she knew something was wrong; she met with medical professionals to try and get an answer and said their response was disappointing, "I experienced a lot of medical gaslighting, so doctors didn't believe me."
She says it wasn't until she met with a naturopath that it was confirmed she had long COVID, "she was the first person who really confirmed like, yes, your symptoms 100% aligned with COVID. I'm 95% positive."
But unfortunately, this was only the beginning of her health journey. In the Summer of 2021, she was diagnosed with the Delta Varient of COVID, which only made her health decline even further and took away one of her passions, running.
"I was an avid runner. Working out like 90 minutes a day, six days a week. And then, after I got COVID immediately, my endurance tanked. And my capacity to do physical exercise at all went completely by the wayside," said Johansen
She added that her health battle has impacted her and her family, "my parents are now $20,000 in debt from all the medical things that we've tried to get me healthy, none of which have worked."
Johansen says a large portion of her battle with Long COVID is the battle you can't see, "I started to get pretty depressed. Didn't really see the point of being alive anymore with such a life-changing illness."
But maybe one the most challenging aspect of having a chronic illness is morning the life she had pictured for herself, "I would say it's been a definite grieving process with grieving the life I had before and everything I've lost, and I still feel that grief every day."
However, Johansen says there is one silver lining in all of this, knowing who is in your corner, "the most validating feeling when somebody believes you. And when somebody says, I can't see that you're sick. I don't fully understand it, but I support you, and I trust you."