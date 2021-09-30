It all started with a young dad seeing a devastating case of child abuse on the news. And now, more than three decades later, that young dad, and many more, have helped thousands upon thousands of children. Vanessa Behan would be 36-years-old today. She may be a wife, or a mother, or almost anything. But Vanessa was robbed of her future at just 2-years-old.
"I visited her grave numerous times. I feel like I know her." Bill Bialkowsky and his wife Janie never met Vanessa, but she impacted their lives- and still does. Vanessa was beaten to death in Spokane in 1982. Bill heard about it and was struck by the horror of the story. He vowed to honor Vanessa's memory by hopefully preventing similar cases of abuse. He saw another city's crisis nursery while visiting friends, and brought the idea back to Spokane. Five years of persistence and dedication finally paid off: "We opened our doors on January 9, 1985."
Bill, Janie and others have cared for more than 100,000 kids since that day. But that number could be twice as high. They say they've had to turn away nearly half of the families that ask for help-- something that haunts the Bialkowsky's, especially as child abuse cases are on the rise. The nursery needs more space and more resources and that means they need you. Vanessa Behan is privately funded, which means they rely on the community's donations to survive and grow.
