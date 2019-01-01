CHEWELAH, Wash. - It all started when Robert 'Wayne' Peck got a phone call from a very angry man.

"He said, 'You're going to be sorry, you're going to be sorry.' Kept on cussing for about five minutes, then he hung up," Peck said, just a few hours after being released from the hospital.

The 76-year-old man's release doesn't mean he's healed: the blood clots in his eyes are still red, his left ear is purple and almost split in two, and he said he's still unsure about the permanent damage from his brain hemorrhage.

Peck still has a lot of questions, but something he said he's positive about? He said his attack wasn't just premeditated: he was even warned by his attackers.

THE PHONE CALL

On Sunday (December 30), Peck said he stopped by the local Safeway market. He said he noticed a young female worker with very long hair and jokingly-suggested she donate it to charity.

Peck said he thought nothing of it... until he got that phone call from a man, asking if he made a comment to a female Safeway employee about her hair. Peck said he admitted to doing so, then said the man told him he appreciated his honesty... before threatening him and repeating to Peck, "you'll be sorry."

Then, Peck said, the man suddenly hung up.

THE WARNING SIGNS, AFTER THE WARNING CALL

A few hours later, Peck said a truck pulled up to his house.

Nothing was out of the ordinary, yet: Peck works at home, operating a recycling center with his son about 20-30 yards from his front door.

"I said, 'What do you got? He says, ' Some scrap!' I said, 'Okay, what type of scrap?' And he said, 'Just scrap,'" Peck said.

Peck said that was the first sign that something wasn't right. Still, it wouldn't have been the first time someone stopped by the recycling center with materials they didn't specifically have knowledge about... So, he carried on.

That's when two men got out of the car: one stayed by the truck, talking to Peck... while the other man walked around him.

"He always stayed behind me. His name was Bob," he said.

Peck said he asked the driver of the truck to drop the tailgate.

"There was nothing in it. I knew right off the bat what it was," Peck said.

THE AMBUSH ATTACK

"I started to turn away, then wham. They started kicking the **** out of me, cussing at me. He said, 'That will teach you to talk to my daughter that way," Peck said.

"I thought I was going to die. I don't know why I didn't pass out," he said.

Peck said the attack continued, until he was thrown on the ground and had nearby recyclables thrown on top of him. He said the attackers drove off, repeating to Peck that he'd be sorry for "talking to my daughter that way."

Peck said he felt so weak, the aluminum cans on top of him were too heavy to move.

"They don't weigh that much, but I was just so beat up and stuff that I fought my way out from underneath that pile of cans, crawled into my house, and called 911," he said.

Moments later, a helicopter picked up Peck and transported him to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.

N.Y.E. IN THE I.C.U.

Peck's brother, Michael Peck, still gets choked up when he talks about seeing his beaten brother.

"He stopped breathing and it scared the heck out of me. 20 seconds later, the room was full of nurses and doctors. They got his breathing back and no harm done, I hope," Michael said.

Medical staff was able to get Peck into stable condition. He was released on Tuesday, New Years Day.

Peck enters 2019 with:

an eye that remains blood-red

an ear that's purple and split in two

a brain hemorrhage

a bruised back

a sore buttocks ("They had to kick me in the butt, too," Peck said, shaking his head and cracking a small smile.)

NEW YEAR, NEW DEVELOPMENTS?

No arrests have been made, so far.

We reached out to the Stevens County Sheriffs Office today. A dispatcher said nobody was available to talk today and told us to try again tomorrow.

However, Peck and his family said they're positive the attack is related to the angry man who called him on the phone moments beforehand.

"Do you think they're related," I asked.

"Oh, yeah, they got to be related. Just the way they talked and stuff. 'My daughter, my daughter, this will teach you': he said that several times," Peck said.

"If I did something, why didn't they call the cops and come after me that way?" he said.

"I want them brought to justice. That's it. Just brought to justice and make them pay for the crime that they did," Peck said.