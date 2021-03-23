SPOKANE, Wash.- John Dressel is a student at the University of Colorado Boulder. Dressel went to Mt. Spokane High School and tell us this shooting has changed the way he looks at the world.
The day for Dressel was pretty normal until he received a text message from one of his teammates about the shooting. The next thing he knew helicopters filled the sky.
Dressel runs track for the university and said he and his teammates were glued to a police scanner, he lives about a half-mile down the road from the King Soopers where the shooting unfolded.
“Being in boulder, I mean, I always thought it was one of the safest places to be, they call it the Boulder bubble,” Dressel said.
Everything changed when those shots were fired. Dressel went from posting on Facebook about running track to marking himself as “safe” during a mass shooting.
“It is crazy, I’ve been thinking a lot about it,” Dressel said, “now it’s like, I have to go into a grocery store…or go anywhere [thinking I should be] kind of on alert,— you don’t know when and where it could happen but it can happen.”
Even though he’s a college student in Colorado and from Spokane he feels the pain of his new community, and unfortunately, it’s a pain that the state of Colorado is familiar with.
From Columbine to the Aurora Movie Theater shooting and now this. Dressel said Colorado’s relationship to shootings is too close.
“It was just really weird to see the same grocery store I go into every now and then on national television news,” Dressel said, “with just a ton of police officers and swat members in front of it.”
One of Dressel’s teammates works at the grocery store where the shooting happened, thankfully he missed his shift that would’ve had him in the building, but Dressel said as the news of the shooting started to roll out he realized very easily it could’ve been him in that grocery store.
“You wake up and you hear 10 people passed away and then you hear three or four people were actually my age between 20 and 25,” Dressel said. “To think that there were three or four people that were my age, it’s just eye-opening.”
Right now, he’s focused on the community and his heart goes out to the people who are personally had to witness this from inside the building. Dressel said one of the most important things we can be doing is checking on each other to make sure we’re all OK.
“They’re going to have to live with that for the rest of their life,” Dressel said. “Whenever they go grocery shopping, or any store that they go into, which is scarring and kind of traumatic for those involved.”
Dressel said the world has become more polarized, he reiterated that regardless of who you support politically people dying and shootings like this should not become the norm.
He is hopeful that we can take a stand against it so that it does not happen again.