SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents obtained by KHQ give more information into a murder at a downtown Spokane apartment complex.
According to the documents, 24-year-old Cameron Walker called 911 Wednesday, may 20, at approximately 3:24 a.m. to report that another tenant was being loud and disorderly in a common kitchen area of the Wolfe Apartments at 240 W. Sprague Ave.
Walker had reportedly confronted the man, who spit at him, before Walker hit him about three times with his fist, knocking him over. The victim then reportedly armed himself with a pipe while Walker armed himself with a skillet and called police. Officers responded to the complex and found Walker with a skillet in his hands and a fixed blade knife in his sock.
Officers had knocked on the other man's door but did not receive an answer, though they did see the pipe in his room. Officers were unable to find the other man and advised Walker to call police if there were further issues.
A few hours later, at approximately 7:56, Walker came into the downtown Spokane police precinct and told an officer that "I would like some protection." When asked what he needed protection for, Walker said "a murder," according to the court documents.
Walker continued to tell the officer that he "took a skillet and beat a man's head in until his soul left his body."
When officers arrived at the complex, they found the door to one of the apartments partially open and saw a deceased man lying on the floor. The man had extensive injuries to his head and there was a large amount of blood around the body and splatter on the floor. Officers also found a metal pipe in the room.
Surveillance video from the complex showed both Walker and the victim walking in and out of the common kitchen and bathroom numerous times in the early morning hours of Wednesday. Shortly after 3:10 a.m., the men both reportedly leave the kitchen appearing to be angry/upset and go to their own apartments.
They are both seen carrying their respective weapons, but not hitting each other, before officers arrived to respond to the initial 911 call.
Walker continues to appear in the footage carrying the frying pan while the victim is not seen on video again.
One witness who also lives in the complex reported hearing what sounded like a loud fight at about 7:50 a.m. from the victim's apartment.
Walker was arrested for first-degree murder and booked into the Spokane County Jail.
