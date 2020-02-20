We continue to sit under our ridge of high pressure today giving us plenty of sunshine. A low to the south of us will shift that ridge as we head into the weekend which means changes are on the way so enjoy the conditions now! We will look at another day of dry conditions. Temperatures today are set to cap off into the mid 40's, overnight dropping into the low 20's.
To close out the work week we will see a pretty similar day. A cold start is expected yet again, but temperatures should rise back to the mid 40's by the end of the day. We will start to notice our first hint of changes for the weekend Friday night with increasing cloud coverage.
Saturday looks to remain dry with partly sunny skies. By Saturday night we have a slight chance to see that system arrive. However, right now models are indicating it won't hit us until Sunday. It will be all about timing and temperatures. It seems like we can expect rain for the valleys. If it is cool enough when the system strikes to see snow temperatures should be on the upward trend so we won't expect it to really be able to stick. Mountain passes on the other hand are looking to get hit pretty hard with the snow, so please keep that in mind if you have travel plans. The system could linger into Monday, Tuesday though looks drier.
