The woman who lost her husband and three children in Sunday's two-plane collision over Lake Coeur d'Alene is sharing a personal request and her gratitude exclusively with KHQ.
April Upchurch Fredrickson contacted KHQ Tuesday looking for contact information for Grant Marchand. Marchand was one of the boaters out on Lake Coeur d'Alene who attempted to rescue the victims of the accident, including the four members of April's family. The reason she wanted to speak with Marchand was to thank him, as she explained in a statement:
"The loss of my husband and children was devastating. But I'm committed to moving forward and making the best life I can make. I'm going to find ways to honor my husband and children, I'm focused on that right now. I want to thank everyone for their support because it's been amazing and I don't think I'd be able to do this without that support. I didn't know there was a person trying to help, and when I saw your story I reached out because I want to really thank him. Because that was my family. I want him to know that that was an incredible thing and I want to thank him. That was an important thing he did. I just wanted to tell him that."
