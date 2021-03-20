The Spokane Police Department released body camera footage Saturday afternoon after one of their officers was able to get the sole occupant out of St. Charles Catholic School early Thursday morning as fire quickly spread.
"I was beating on windows to make sure no one else is inside," Officer Derek Jones is heard telling Father Esteban Soler standing outside the school.
"No, no. I'm the only one inside," Father Soler responded.
Parked in the school's parking lot, Officer Jones initially thought the glow he was seeing from his patrol car was something much less serious.
"As soon as I got here I just thought they had a fireplace going," Officer Jones said in the footage. "Then I was like, 'Wait a minute, I've parked here before and have never seen a fireplace.'"
Officer Jones called the fire in and then began pounding on the windows in an attempt to wake up anyone who might be inside and as Father Soler is heard saying in the footage, it's a good thing Jones was so determined.
"I was dead asleep when he knocked on my window," Father Soler is heard telling another officer arriving on scene.
Father Soler had just returned from a trip to Argentina and his sleep schedule was a bit off and he was oblivious to the fact that his school was on fire.
It was a fire that was spreading quickly.
"When I pulled in you could see the flames shooting up," another Officer is heard saying.
"In the back of the building too?" Father Soler asked as flames shot up in the background.
"Yeah, you can see the flames shooting up over the top of the building," the officer responded.
From a glow in the window to flames lighting up the night sky, had Officer Jones not been parked in the right place at the right time, the end result could have been much worse and far more tragic.
The building suffered extensive damage and school was canceled Thursday and Friday. The Spokane Fire Department, Spokane Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are investigating.