"After getting out of the hospital I was determined to not give up,"
A North Idaho woman was paralyzed in March of 2020, but she didn't let this diagnosis stop her -- she became an advocate for women in wheelchairs and became Ms. Wheelchair Idaho 2021.
But her diagnosis has been met with some challenges, and hardships.
"Heartbroken, embarrassed, there was a lot of emotions that happened," Devyn Burdett, Ms. Wheelchair Idaho 2021 said.
Devyn Burdett is a fighter, but in this moment she felt weak.
"I went to Walmart to get dinner for my family as normal," she says, and as she was getting out of her car, "I heard something behind me and I turned around and a group of five to six young adults, laughing and taking pictures of me instead of helping."
Getting in and out of her car -- is no easy feat, as she does not have a wheelchair accessible car.
Getting in she lifts her body up, then her wheelchair and crawls through the car to the driver's seat.
And getting out, she has to scoot on the ground to the back of the vehicle to get her chair.
"Normally people walk by me which I am fine with - or they run over to help but this was the first time someone stopped and made a scene out of it," Burdett said.
Burdett says she was hurt, and she was talking to her friends about happened, and Burdett said immediately they wanted to do something.
"When you think of how someone could do that, you are sad for their hearts too, cause you think how could someone be like that," said Brooke Miller, Burdett's friend.
So, Miller and Burdett's other friend Debbie Carlson created a GoFundMe and recorded Burdett getting in and out of her car, to show the challenge she goes through.
"People don't see what she actually goes through every day, so I said we need to do this," said Miller.
The goal, a wheelchair accessible car, something that Burdett says would be life changing."I would be able to be more independent - I wouldn't have to plan if the ground is too hot or too cold," she said. "It would be nice not having a suitcase in my car."
Burdett hopes the group of people who made fun of her that day, take this as a learning experience:
"I pray for those kids - because one day if they are the one on the ground getting laughed at, I hope they look back and remember when they did it to me," she said.
If you would like to donate, the link is here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-ms-wheelchair-idaho-get-an-adapted-car.