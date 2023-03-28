SPOKANE, Wash. - A popular TikTok trend called the “Kia Boys,” is being blamed for thousands of Kia and Hyundai thefts across the country, including right here at home in the Inland Northwest.
“Your car is totaled, because of a TikTok trend,” Kia Owner Cassidy Doohan said.
It all started in 2022, when a group of teens dubbing themselves the “Kia Boys” identified a security loophole in Kia and Hyundai models released between 2010 and 2021.
They found that these models did not have an engine immobilizer, meaning they could be started without a key; these models use a mechanical key, not like the 2022 and up models which use a key fob or push-start button.
From there, the TikTok challenge began, urging anyone to find these models of Kia and Hyundais, attempt to pop off the steering wheel column, and use a USB cord to hotwire the car, and steal it.
Doohan has owned her Kia since 2020.
“I’ve been safe so far,” Doohan said.
Yet, her friend Kohl Yankovsky hasn’t been so lucky as a Kia owner. He fell victim to the “Kia Boys” last month.
“I was devastated,” Yankovsky said. “It was traumatizing.”
He woke up to see his car’s windows shattered, his steering wheel gutted, wires hanging out. A few sentimental rings were stolen, but thankfully – not the car.
“Those who repaired it said they were amateur thieves,” Yankovsky said. “The police said it was definitely a targeted attack.”
As for Doohan, her Kia has not been targeted so far, but she’s making sure to keep her valuables out of her car.
Spokane Police say they have not heard of multiple instances of Kia/Hyundai owners experiencing the effects of this trend – yet crime analysts are gathering numbers on recent vehicle thefts and complaints.
In a statement to CNBC, a Kia spokesperson said:
"It is unfortunate that criminals are using social media to target vehicles without engine immobilizers... while no car can be made theft-proof... all 2022 Kia models and trims have an immobilizer applied whether at the beginning of the model year or as a running change."