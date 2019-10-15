SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police are investigating after a teen girl said a man chased her after exposing himself.

It happened as the girl walked home from her high school near 29th and Rebecca.

"I hadn't even noticed him until he threw the rock at me," the victim said.

The teen still doesn't know how long the stranger had been following her. Even though that rock came close to hitting her, she fears had he not thrown it, his creepy behavior would have continued unnoticed.

"It was about two feet in front of me," she said. "I thought maybe it was from a car, but I turned around and there was a guy. He was showing his private parts. I started running."

She said he chased after her. Somewhere along the way, she lost him.

"I went with my gut," she said. "That was to run. I wasn't yelling, which I should have done but I was in complete panic mode."

So was her mother once she found out what her daughter had gone through.

"We went back over there (near 29th and Rebecca) and started knocking on people's doors," the victim's mother said. "Most were at work, so they didn't see anything, but I was surprised by how many kids lived in the area."

Kids that they fear could be his next victims.

The family has called the Spokane Police Department. They are now asking families who live along 29th from Ray to Rebecca to check their security cameras from 2:00 to 2:30 Monday afternoon for anything suspicious. The victim says the suspect was balding with a large build, roughly 6' with blue jeans and white tee-shirt on.