SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ received new information Wednesday night that shows health board member and Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs was caught off guard by Health District Administrator Amelia Clark's decision to ask for Dr. Lutz's resignation.
He says after seeing a news release from the health district saying that Dr. Lutz was no longer an employee of SRHD, he was concerned. The release said there would be a news conference about Dr. Lutz' dismissal at 11am Friday.
"I sent an email to our lawyer because I was concerned that the media release from the district made a decision to end his position as health officer in an executive session of the board meeting, which would be illegal. And then secondly, it didn't happen, and third we left that meeting with an understanding that he was going to have some progressive discipline but not lose his position. I was quite shocked to see the communication otherwise" said Beggs in an interview with KHQ.
Beggs says he emailed the district lawyer requesting that the Health District Administrator clear up these discrepancies ahead of the news conference.
That 11:00 news conference came and went with very little discrepancies cleared up, in fact things were arguably less clear than before.
Tomorrow there is a health board meeting scheduled with Dr. Lutz and Amelia Clark that will be streamed on KHQ.com
Beggs says he hopes tomorrow's board meeting will answer some questions from the public, but probably won't answer all of the.
"I think they'll have a lot more questions than will get answered, but they will have heard from the two main players of what their concerns are. But I think the public's concerns are much larger. They want to know who is the health officer, who's protecting them right now. How could we lose our health officer right in the middle of a pandemic? Those are the questions they have and they want to know did the board do this, does the board want this to happen? So they'll get some answers but I don't know if they will be satisfactory as to all the different concerns that people have."
KHQ also asked Beggs the question: will Dr. Lutz be fired tomorrow? He said he couldn't answer that. But added that his message is, and has been during this past week's ordeal, that under state law Dr. Lutz remains Spokane County's Health Officer until the board votes to remove him.
Beggs finished by saying that's the messaging he's been trying to get out to the people.
KHQ continues to reach out to SRHD for comment. We will update as more information is reported.
