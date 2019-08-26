The estranged wife of astronaut and Spokane native, Anne McClain, has spoken out after accusing McClain of accessing her bank account from the International Space Station.
NBC News reports the accusation comes from a bitter divorce and custody battle. McClain's estranged wife, Summer Worden, has asked the Federal Trade Commission and NASA's Office of Inspector General to investigate whether a crime had been committed.
"I was shocked and appalled at the audacity of her to think that she could get away with that, and I was also very disheartened that I couldn't keep anything private," Worden said.
McClain responded to the accusations with a tweet that read:
"There's unequivocally no truth to these claims. We've been going through a painful, personal separation that's now unfortunately in the media.
McClain's attorney also told the New York Times she was only looking at the bank account to check on the family's finances, as she'd always done.
No charges have been filed and NASA told NBC News, it "does not comment on personal or personnel matters."