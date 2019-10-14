SPOKANE, Wash. -- A hospital stay can bring out feelings of vulnerability. We trust the staff to heal us and handle whatever belongings we have when we're brought in. A Spokane man says that trust has been lost after staff couldn't find his clothing, keys or wallet. He had to wear a hospital gown, home. The humiliation of it all and frustration as days have passed with still no word on his stuff, had him saying "Help Me, Hayley."
October got off to a scary start for 59-year-old Ron Munyon.
"The fluid in my body just wasn't coming off the way it should," he said.
Ron knew something was very wrong and alerted the staff at the community where he lives. They arranged to get him transported to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital.
"I checked in on October 4th," he said. "I was in the ER for a while, then they said we're going to admit you."
That meant he had to change into a hospital gown from what he did have on.
"I was wearing a tee-shirt, boxer shorts, athletic shorts," he said.
The shorts were special, a recent birthday gift from a family member. He says he also had keys and his wallet on him. He says he trusted hospital staff with all of it, never giving it a second thought until days later when he was cleared to head home.
"I said okay, bring me the bag that has my clothes in it," Ron told KHQ's Hayley Guenthner. "They said, what do you mean. I said I came in with clothes, I didn't walk in naked."
He says another search by employees turned up nothing. Ron says he had to go home wearing a hospital gown.
"I was angry," he said. "My anxiety was high. I couldn't believe it."
He says he felt embarrassed as he passed other residents in his building on the way to his unit.
"I was in a hospital gown and everything," he said. "People I knew were coming up to me saying glad to have you back. It felt awkward to me."
Those emotions quickly shifted to worry once he was inside his place. He thought about his wallet filled with all of his cards, ID and everything else he needs to get by.
"I have never lost a thing in a hospital until now," he said.
Ron's out-of-state loved ones heard the panic in his voice. They reached out to our Hayley Guenthner asking her to help Ron through this process.
"My family is very upset over this," he said. "I'm trying to keep a cool head. I see why they are upset. They feel like … the hospital doesn't care. I hate to say it, but this seems like a low priority on their list."
Hayley reached out to the spokesman for MultiCare Deaconess Hospital.
The responded with this statement, " We have a process for our patients at the time of admission, change of location for care, and at discharge. A part of that process includes an inventory of personal belongings with a nurse and the patient or their accompanying family or friends. We are aware this patient has reported missing items. We are working to understand this situation better and assist this patient."
