"I was watching those talons very carefully." Hawk ends up in Gonzaga University office

Never a dull moment on the campus of Gonzaga University. Crime Prevention and Education officer Phil Tyler says he was in the midst of his job on Wednesday afternoon when his radio began squawking about a broken window and a "something" that went through it. Tyler says he thought he heard "hawk" but thought it must be a "rock."
He arrived to Gonzaga's College Hall around 3:15pm Wednesday, with another officer, to assess the situation. When he arrived an IT employee met them at a closed door. Tyler asked what was going on and the IT employee told them a hawk broke through a window and was trapped inside the office. And the hawk, wasn't happy.
Tyler had to see for himself, so he carefully opened the door and, sure enough, across the room was a Cooper's Hawk that did not appear to be injured, but was definitely trapped. The immediate concern was that hawk would hurt itself trying to get back out of a broken window, so they knew they needed to act fast.
The Crime Prevention officers had dealt with breaking and entering situations before, but nothing like this. The officers decided their best bet was to put a blanket over the hawk and carry it out. They got the blanket, managed to corner the hawk, got the blanket over it, and began the process of carrying it out of the office, through a side door, for release outside.
Tyler said he could feel how strong the hawk was under the blanket. And the blanket itself wasn't quite big enough to fully cover the hawk, so its talons were still a real danger. In the end, they got the hawk safely outside and released it. Tyler says the hawk appeared very thankful to be out of its situation, and flew off never to be seen again... hopefully.