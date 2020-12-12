AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A family is asking for the public's help finding an urn that was accidentally left at the Walmart in Airway Heights.
Natasha William's husband passed away from lung cancer in March and she has carried his ashes with her ever since.
Williams recently visited Walmart in Airway Heights and accidentally left the rose containing the ashes in a shopping cart.
"I wasn't ready to let go, and I'm still not ready to let go," Williams said. "I hate for people to not understand why I would be carrying something like that around me everywhere, it's more like that way I am always being attentive to our relationship."
The family hopes someone knows where it is and will do the right thing by returning it.
The family has filed a police report with Airway Heights PD. If you have information about where the rose is, you can call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case # 2020-84013039.
