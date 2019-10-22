On Tuesday, the Spokane Police Department found Harrison teenage, Lacey Jefferies, after going missing on Thursday.
Tuesday evening her mother, Lora Isaacson, sent out a thank you to those who helped bring her home.
"I will forever be grateful for people who helped me put the word out," Isaacson wrote. "Love and hugs to every person that chose to share a post about Lacey, you are the reason my daughter is back home safe."
Jefferies was kidnapped by Bradley Walters, who currently has a warrant out for his arrest.
In Isaacson's statement, she also wrote that her daughter was found due to a tip police received.
According to the statement, Jefferies was found sleeping underneath a bridge in Spokane, appearing Bradley left her with transients before taking off.
