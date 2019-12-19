An investigative report into Spokane Valley Representative Matt Shea is expected to be released Friday. The investigation was ordered by House of Representative leaders, to determine if Matt Shea pursued, or condoned, political violence.
The investigation was opened after a 2017 text chat showing Shea and others "suggesting confronting political opponents, hoisting up flagpoles and slamming a person's face in a traffic barrier."
KHQ has reached out to Matt Shea for comment multiple times, and on Thursday Shea released a statement on the report, obtained by KHQ.
"In July the House leadership took the unprecedented step of hiring an outside vendor to investigate lawful communications between a member of the House and citizens of this country. As the subject of this investigation I have been denied any opportunity to review and respond to its results which are still unknown to me.
Due process is the right of every citizen, and should be afforded to all members of the House regardless of their views or party affiliation. When due process is thrown out the window for political expediency we all, as Americans, are in danger. "...no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or matters of opinion." United States Supreme Court in West Virginia Bd. of Ed. v. Barnette, 319 U.S. 624 (1943).
I want to thank my local community who has strengthened me through their tremendous outpouring of support. I will not back down. I will continue to fight for our shared values that have made this country such a blessing to the rest of the world."
