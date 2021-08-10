SPOKANE, Wash. - Brandi Hicking says each step is agony.
"Both of my knees have been bent at 40 degrees for going on four years," she said.
Hicking said her knees have caused her pain for years and it has impacted her quality of life:
"These last four years threes been so much I haven't been able to do," she said.
She had a total knee replacement on her left knee six weeks ago, after waiting nine months on a waitlist from the first elective surgery pause last year.
With the news that once again elective surgeries are at a standstill at Providence Sacred Heart, she was devastated.
"When I saw the surges, I kept saying don't let this happen, don't let this happen, then when I saw it - my heart just sunk," she said.
Hicking says elective surgery, isn't really elective, it's a must for her, to get her life back.
Providence Sacred Heart told us, "Providence is regularly assessing the pause on non-emergent surgeries/procedures at our Spokane hospitals. We realize that all procedures and surgeries are very important to patients, and we will work with each patient on a case-by-case basis to reschedule and provide the necessary care."