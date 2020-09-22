MALDEN, Wash. – Another community meeting for the families impacted by the Babb Road Fire will be held Wednesday at 11 AM. It’s aimed to help residents figure out how the community will rebuild and move forward.
KHQ and Help Me Hayley have partnered up with United Way to try to get donations to help make that process. As the days since the devastation continue to pass, it’s becoming more clear that the need is much larger than many thought.
So many residents lost everything, and with things already tight before this, the majority either couldn't afford insurance or lived in homes that didn't qualify for a policy.
Daryle Glasson is one of those people. He says he has given it everything he's got to try to stay positive since the fire, but today, he says it all just hit him and he broke down in tears.
“I was waking up pretty much in a strange bed, not having my house,” he said. “Yeah, it’s like it all just clicked.”
Daryle says the shock is still wearing off, and the painful reality of so many is setting in. Daryle’s beloved home had been in the family for years. He told KHQ’s Hayley Guenthner he had to make some tough financial decisions to stay afloat in recent years.
“My dad had insurance on it, but I wouldn't have been able to pay that price,” he said. “I had a lot of bills, and I finally caught up with them. I was looking at getting insurance. You know what they say, a day late a dollar short.”
People like Daryle are exactly who the Innovia Foundation is working to help, long after the rest of the world has forgotten.
"Often what happens is you see the splash,” said Innovia CEO Shelly O’Quinn. “Malden made national news. You see the splash for one or two days, but then it goes away. But for those who lost their homes, this is going to be a long journey for them."
O'Quinn said early stats show two thirds of families who lost everything in the Babb Road Fire didn't have insurance for their homes. Many destroyed didn’t even qualify for a policy.
“[Malden/Pine City] is the most impoverished area in Whitman County,” she said. “When you think about the long-term recovery, it won't be days, it will be years.”
And that's why Innovia is partnering up with local groups working to help, including United Way. O’Quinn says their focus is, ‘long-term resiliency efforts’ for the communities ravaged by the flames.
Innovia even launched a Wildfire Emergency Response Fund
They said many of the locations who were accepting physical donations are now at capacity. The best way to help at this point, is to many a financial donation if you’re able.
