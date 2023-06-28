Riverfront Park

Courtesy of Spokane Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) and the Spokane Symphony are partnering up to bring an action-packed 4th of July weekend complete with food vendors, carnival rides, a concert, and a firework show in Riverfront Park. 

The celebration begins on Friday, June 30, and wraps up on Tuesday, July 4. 

Vendors will be open from Friday to Monday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Tuesday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Carnival rides will be open varying times throughout the weekend:

  • Friday, June 30: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 1: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 2: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Monday, July 3: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 4: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Other events on the 4th itself include:

  • Pavilion and Beer Garden at 4 p.m.
  • Spokane Symphony Concert at 9 p.m.
  • Firework Show at 10 p.m.

Military Appreciation Day will also be included on Sunday, July 2 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and provides $10 off wristbands for military members with a military ID. 

