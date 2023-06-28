SPOKANE, Wash. — The Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) and the Spokane Symphony are partnering up to bring an action-packed 4th of July weekend complete with food vendors, carnival rides, a concert, and a firework show in Riverfront Park.
The celebration begins on Friday, June 30, and wraps up on Tuesday, July 4.
Vendors will be open from Friday to Monday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Tuesday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Carnival rides will be open varying times throughout the weekend:
- Friday, June 30: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday, July 1: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday, July 2: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Monday, July 3: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 4: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Other events on the 4th itself include:
- Pavilion and Beer Garden at 4 p.m.
- Spokane Symphony Concert at 9 p.m.
- Firework Show at 10 p.m.
Military Appreciation Day will also be included on Sunday, July 2 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and provides $10 off wristbands for military members with a military ID.