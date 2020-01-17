Ice artists turn West Central Spokane into ice art gallery

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Friday some ice artists turned West Central Spokane into a living art gallery.

It's a group of arborists, who saw an opportunity to make art from ice, and "bring life and light to the neighborhood."

Ice artists turn West Central Spokane into ice art gallery

They told KHQ that the West Central area, in their words, "doesn't have the best reputation," and they wanted to make something beautiful.

They want to make it a bigger event next year. KHQ's Noelle Lashely is working on this story for Friday night at 5pm.

Tags