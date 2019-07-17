BRIGHAM CITY, UT - A kid in Utah was trying to make a buck this summer, but his neighbors felt the need to call the cops.
The Brigham City Police posted a picture of the kid holding a sign that says, "ICE COLD BEER." The boy's twist on a lemonade stand was also a pretty smart marketing ploy. He was selling beer... Root Beer.
The police posted the picture also with the caption,
"This young man, in the area of 600 South 200 East, has a twist on a lemonade stand. Yep, he’s selling beer ... ROOT BEER, that is. His marketing strategy has resulted in several calls to the BCPD, but apparently its paid off as business has been good."