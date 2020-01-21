Ice Cube & Weezer will be coming to the Inland Northwest this summer as part of Northern Quest Resort & Casino's Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert series.
Ice Cube is performing on Friday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m.
"It’s sure to be a party when rapper, actor, producer, director and writer, Ice Cube takes our outdoor stage for one night only in Spokane, WA," The Ice Cube event description reads.
Weezer's concert will be on Tuesday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m.
"It’s no Beverly Hills – it’s even better when alt rock favorite, Weezer, takes part in the 2020 Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup at Northern Quest," Weezer's event description reads.
The Barenaked Ladies will also be performing in the summer series along with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket on Friday, June 20 at 7 p.m.
Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 6 a.m. through the app and Thursday, Jan. 23 at 6 a.m. through Camas Rewards.
Northern Quest is expected to officially announced multiple artists throughout the day.
