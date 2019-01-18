You've probably seen them in your social media feeds in the last couple days - large ice disks being created on rivers and lakes.

Viewer Danika Klock shared a video she took on Musselshell River. We talked with the Montana FWP about how ice disks are formed.

They told us they form on the outer bends in a river where the accelerating water creates a force called 'rotational shear', which breaks off a chunk of ice and twists it around. As the disc rotates, it grinds against surrounding ice — smoothing into a circle.

One of the largest ice disks is in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine.

It has a diameter of 100 yards.

Locals say they've seen smaller ice disks before, but nothing like this one, Radel said.

Rob Mitchell, who owns a nearby office building, spotted the alien-looking disk Monday morning and immediately notified the city.

Officials say the disk is spinning slowly counter-clockwise, and has served as a big raft for ducks and other birds. "The ducks were rotating on this big Lazy Susan," Mitchell said.