COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - It's full steam ahead for this year's IRONMAN, despite dangerously hot temperatures.
Regional IRONMAN Director Dave Christen said this isn't even the hottest IRONMAN that's taken place. The hottest was in South America, where temperatures were higher than 109 with 100% humidity. Christen said that's part of the season
Christen said there's been added safety measures to help beat the heat.
“We’ve done a couple of things preemptively to scale up,” Christen said. “We’ve acquired quite a bit more and a lot more liquids, we’ve also added a lot of misting stations throughout the race.”
Every few miles, there will be chilled towels available to use on the course that will be in buckets of ice. IRONMAN is asking that the towels don't double dip, and are single-use.
In an email to participants, it said 62,000 pounds of ice were bought to hand out at hydration centers as well.
Christen said it's not uncommon during a hot race to see people run closer to the water or even run on sandy areas close to water to cool off.
The race's start time was pushed forward to 5 a.m. IRONMAN formed a partnership with Kootenai Health and will have an added health presence for along the racecourse.