Messy weather is continuing to roll in today. We are seeing rain, snow and even thunderstorms across the Inland Northwest. To make things even more fun it will continue to be a bit breezy at times. Things do start to break apart and become a bit more scattered as we head into tonight. Temperatures today are definitely below average so grab that extra blanket before you head off to bed tonight.
Tomorrow morning we could see some snow to get us going. If you are an essential worker headed out the door please remember fresh snow means roads could be a bit slick! Don't be afraid to slow it down. As temperatures head up we will transition to a rain/snow mix and eventually potentially just rain. When we aren't seeing precipitation we will expect mostly cloudy skies. If you are looking for a silver lining right now we do not have a chance for showers on Saturday. We could even see a hint of sunshine!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.