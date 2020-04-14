SPOKANE, Wash. - An iconic neon sign at the Ming Wah Restaurant in downtown Spokane has unfortunately come crashing down.
It is currently unknown when or how exactly the Ming Wah sign on W. 3rd Ave. fell down. Darrin Huff came across the downed sign on Sunday, April 12, snapping some photos and sharing them with KHQ.
Photographers from our partners at the Spokesman-Review spotted the downed sign on Monday, stating it appeared the base of the sign was rusted.
"A moment of silence, please, for the venerable sign of the Ming Wah Restaurant in Spokane, which dates back to 1977," Jesse Tinsley from the Spokesman-Review said on Twitter.
A moment of silence, please, for the venerable sign of the Ming Wah Restaurant in #Spokane, which dates back to 1977. The neon sign recently fell down. Over the years, the location has been the Service Cafe, Queenie’s Castle, Mickey’s Third Avenue Cafe and Gung Ho Restaurant. pic.twitter.com/rinvtPuj7t— Jesse Tinsley (@Jesse_Tinsley) April 14, 2020
Local artist Chris Bovey has depicted Ming Wah and other Spokane landmarks in his nostalgic posters and vintage screen prints. Vintage Print also posted about the fallen sign on Monday.
According to the restaurant's Facebook page, it has been temporarily closed since mid-March during Gov. Inslee's stay-at-home order.
