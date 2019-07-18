SPOKANE, Wash. - The iconic Patsy Clark Mansion in Browne's Addition is up for sale.
After 18 years, the law firm Eymann Allison Hunter Jones, is looking for someone new to take over ownership of the historic building.
The 11,422 square-foot mansion was designed by 19th century architect, Kirtland Cutter for the mining magnate, Patrick "Patsy" Clark. The building was added to the historic registry in 1975 and renovated in 2003, according to the property's listing.
Clark came to the United States from Ireland and found success at the helm of several mines and businesses across the county before making his way to Spokane.
Co-owner, John Allison, said in a video announcing the decision, that he and the other co-owners will be looking for the next steward of the mansion.
"We're presenting this now to meet and get to know those who might be right for this special opportunity," Allison said. "We want to sell when we want to, not because we have to."
There is not a specific price being listed for the property, but offers are being considered.