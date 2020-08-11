SPOKANE, Wash. - After spending decades at the White Elephant store, "Isidore" the iconic elephant ride has found a new home with its fellow animal friends at Looff Carrousel.
White Elephant and Spokane workers collaborated Tuesday to transport Isidore to his new home in Riverfront Park.
White Elephant says Isidore will be housed inside the Carrousel rotunda and will be wheeled outside when weather and circumstances permit.
"We are so grateful to the men and women of the Spokane Parks and Recreation Department for their work and care in providing our elephant his new home," White Elephant owners said.
Isidore was donated to Riverfront Park after White Elephant closed the doors of its N. Division and Spokane Valley stores for good last month. As part of a gift agreement, rides on Isidore will continue to cost 10 cents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.