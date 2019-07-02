The Wings of Freedom Tour is in Spokane this week, offering a chance to experience some World War II history on the ground and in the air.
The event, which started Monday, continues Tuesday and Wednesday at the Spokane International Airport.
Folks can check out original WWII warbirds up close and take part in walk-through tours of authentically-restored interiors of the B-17 Flying Fortress and B-24 Liberator, while seeing the B-25 Mitchell, P-51 Mustang and P-40 Warhawk on the ramp also.
Fans looking for an even bigger thrill can take flight abroad on of the aircraft to take in flying experience and some training. Flight experiences include the B-17, B-24, B-25, P-51 and P-40 and range from $450-2,400 with each experience taking about 25-30 minutes.
The ground and walk tours involving the interior of B-17 and B-24 along with other aircraft on the ramp are self-guided and don't require reservations. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under and WWII veterans receive free admission.
Walk-through tour times take place 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesday. Availability of select aircraft for ground viewing is subject to change depending on weather or maintenance circumstances.